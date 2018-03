Rocket alert sirens will be sounded across Israel on Tuesday at 11:05am and 7:05pm as part of a Home Front Command drill.

The drill is part of a large-scale IDF exercise that includes all of the military's commands.

The siren will be sounded on the radio and appear on different websites, on beepers for people who are hard of hearing, on TV, and on the Home Front Command's website and app.

In case of a real emergency, a second siren will be sounded and reports will be conveyed in the media.