Rebels say Syrian jets start second day of strikes in south

AMMAN - Syrian jets resumed strikes on several rebel-held towns in southern Deraa province on Tuesday, rebels said, a day after Washington warned that such bombing would violate a US-Russian "de-escalation zone."

Two rebel sources said jets bombed the towns of Hrak, Busr al Harir and a location in Laja, all places which were hit on Monday, the first air strikes since a US-Russian agreement brokered last July on the de-escalation zone in southern Syria.

The US State Department said on Monday it was concerned by the violence and called an "urgent meeting" in Jordan to ensure maintenance of the de-escalation zone.

"If (reports of the strikes are) true, this would be a clear violation of the (southwest) ceasefire by the Syrian regime that broadens the conflict," a State Department official said.