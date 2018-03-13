Syrian Kurds counter Ankara's claims on Manbij

Syrian Kurdish officials are denying Turkish statements that a joint US-Turkish force will replace a Kurdish militia deployed in the Syrian town of Manbij.
Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, claimed that under an agreement with Washington, the Syrian Kurdish militia will leave and Turkish soldiers with US troops will ensure the town's security.
The US State Department provided no such details. It said Washington and Ankara are committed to working out outstanding issues and that detailed discussions are still underway and still require approval.
Syrian Kurdish officials denied the Turkish reports.