Gabbay: 'Pains me elections were called off, the honest will triumph over the corrupt yet'

Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay tweeted about the coalition finally reaching a compromise on the IDF bill and said, "It pains me that elections were called off. The bad news are that the situation will not remain the same but will worsen. I believe wholeheartedly, even if it takes a little more time, that hope will triumph over fear, the honest will triumph over the corrupt and truth will win over small politicking."

"I believe in our nation," he added. "They will bring us victory, and we'll bring the changes they so yearn for."