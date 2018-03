Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said following the coalition crisis being resolved that, "A word is a word! The agreement we insisted on every step of the way was upheld in full: Yisrael Beytenu will vote against the draft dodging bill, a Defense Ministry professional committee will put together a draft bill by the start of the summer session and all legislation on matters relating to religion and state will be frozen. We'll continue insisting the status quo be preserved."