IDF checking if anti-tank missile was also fired at soldiers Thursday morning

An IDF official has said that the army is looking into whether an anti-tank missile was fired at Israeli soldiers after two bombs were detonated on the Gaza-Israel border.
“Two bombs were detonated within a minute of one another at a distance of 100 meters from the forces. Following an identification of an observation post, we are looking into whether a anti-tank rocket was also fired at the soldiers,” the official said.
“In response, we attacked five targets in Gaza. We don’t know who is responsible for the attack. We will act sharply against attempts to turn the protesters into a cover for terror activities.”