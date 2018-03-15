Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Trump owns up to making things up
AP|Published:  03.15.18 , 23:25
President Donald Trump has owned up to making things up.

 

For a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was by his own admission unprepared—deficient in the fundamentals of the Canada-US trade relationship that he'd been railing about since the campaign.

 

He insisted to Trudeau that the US was running a trade deficit with Canada, a statement contradicted by US government statistics. He was winging it, he confided to donors at a private Missouri political fundraiser Wednesday night.

 

"I didn't even know," he said. "I had no idea."

 


First published: 03.15.18, 23:25
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.