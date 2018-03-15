Trump owns up to making things up

President Donald Trump has owned up to making things up.
For a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was by his own admission unprepared—deficient in the fundamentals of the Canada-US trade relationship that he'd been railing about since the campaign.
He insisted to Trudeau that the US was running a trade deficit with Canada, a statement contradicted by US government statistics. He was winging it, he confided to donors at a private Missouri political fundraiser Wednesday night.
"I didn't even know," he said. "I had no idea."