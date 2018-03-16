Weapons watchdog: Nerve agent never declared

The global chemical weapons watchdog says that the class of nerve agents that Britain says was used to poison a Russian ex-spy and his daughter earlier this month has never been declared to the organization by any of its member states.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons also says that it "expects some action will be taken soon" in response to its offer to help the British investigation.
The OPCW didn't elaborate on what action could be taken, but the British representative to the organization said earlier this week that British authorities and police are working to allow the OPCW to independently verify the type of nerve agent used.
Britain says Russia is most likely behind the attack and alleges it involved a nerve agent known as Novichok.