Lithuanian minister: Ex-spy attack a test for EU

Lithuania's foreign minister says the nerve agent attack on an ex-spy is a direct challenge to the European Union that will likely be discussed at an upcoming meeting in Brussels even though it's not on the formal agenda.
Linas Linkevicius told The Associated Press that Russia's recent provocations need a tough response, including action against oligarchs with questionable ties who have used London as a safe haven.
Linkevicius said that "it's not a big secret that many oligarchs find refuge here in London" and invest in real estate. He said that "this is really strong leverage that would be very important pressure against" the Russian government.
He says Russia has become accustomed to weak reactions to provocations, including the British response to the fatal poisoning of ex-spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006.
European Union foreign ministers meet in Brussels on Monday.