US has 'very good' talks with Europeans on Iran ultimatum

The United States and three European allies have had "very good" talks on President Donald Trump's demand that their nuclear deal with Iran be improved by a May 12 deadline, a US envoy said on Friday.
Trump has threatened to withdraw the United States from the accord between Tehran and six world powers, signed in 2015 before he took
office, unless France, Britain and Germany help agree a follow-up pact by that date. Trump does not like the deal's limited duration, among other things.
A State Department cable obtained by Reuters last month, however, outlined a path under which the three key European allies would simply commit to try to improve the deal over time in return for Trump keeping the pact alive by renewing US sanctions relief in May.
Senior officials from the countries which signed the deal held a quarterly meeting in Vienna on Friday. Separately, the US delegation met their counterparts from France, Britain and Germany on Thursday, US envoy Brian Hook said.