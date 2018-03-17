Channels
Turkish military denies it hit Syrian hospital
Reuters|Published:  03.17.18 , 10:04

ISTANBUL - The Turkish military denied on Saturday that it had struck a hospital in Syria's Afrin region, where it is waging a nearly two-month-old offensive against Kurdish YPG forces.

 

The YPG and Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said a Turkish air strike hit Afrin town's main hospital on Friday night, killing
16 people.

 

"Reports that Turkish armed forces bombed a hospital in Afrin are false," the military said on Twitter, adding that it was carrying out the campaign in a way that would not hurt civilians.

  

A spokeswoman for the UN human rights office said it had had "deeply alarming reports" of civilians killed and wounded in Afrin, and of the Kurds preventing civilians from leaving

 


First published: 03.17.18, 10:04
