Russia summons British ambassador as it readies to expel diplomats

MOSCOW - Russia's foreign ministry summoned Britain's ambassador to the country, Laurie Bristow, for a meeting on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported, citing an unidentified ministry source.

Russia is expected to expel British diplomats in retaliation for Prime Minister Theresa May's decision to kick out 23 Russians, as relations between the two countries crash to a post-Cold War low over an attack involving a military-grade nerve agent on English soil.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday Moscow had already decided on retaliatory measures, which she said Britain would be informed of in the near future.

Asked by a Reuters reporter in the Kazakh capital if Moscow would expel British diplomats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov smiled and said on Friday: "We will, of course."