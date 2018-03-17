Russian presidential vote kicks off in Far East

MOSCOW – Polls have opened in Russia's Far East regions for the presidential election in which Vladimir Putin is seeking a fourth term in the Kremlin.

Voting started at 8am Sunday (2000 GMT Saturday; 4pm EDT Saturday) in Russia's Chukotka and Kamchatka regions. Voting concludes at 8pm

With Putin guaranteed to win another term despite facing seven challengers, authorities are conducting get-out-the-vote efforts to ensure a good turnout. Some Russian workers say they are coming under intense pressure to prove to their employers that they have voted.