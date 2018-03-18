UK lawmaker: Facebook misled Parliament over data leak risk

A British lawmaker accused Facebook on Sunday of misleading officials by downplaying the risk of users' data being shared without their consent, after a former employee of data firm Cambridge Analytica says his company harvested information from 50 million Facebook users.
Conservative legislator Damian Collins, who heads the British Parliament's media committee, said he would ask Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg or another Facebook executive to appear before his panel, which is investigating disinformation and "fake news."
Collins said Facebook has "consistently understated" the risk of data leaks and gave misleading answers to the committee.
"Someone has to take responsibility for this," he said. "It's time for Mark Zuckerberg to stop hiding behind his Facebook page."