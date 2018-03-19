Syria prepares against a US offensive

The Syrian regime is preparing countermeasures against a possible American military offensive, the London-based Arabic-language Asharq al-Awsat daily reported this morning citing Western diplomats.

As part of these measures, Russian military forces were deployed in "sensitive targets" of the regime in order to deter the United States from striking there.

One of the diplomats said that Syrian President Bashar Assad met last Saturday with the heads of the army and defense establishment, and decided to take a series of precautions, including calling on Russia and Iran to provide Syria with protection.