COGAT bemoans French consulate smuggling scandal
Itamar Eichner and Yoav Zitun|Published:  03.19.18 , 09:56

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, said that the incident involving the smuggling of weapons from Gaza to the West Bank by worker of the French consulate in Jerusalem is "a grave incident of cynical and never-ending

exploitation of humanitarian aid and international aid by the terrorist infrastructure.

 

"This event only clarifies the need for a strict policy for granting permits (to enter and leave Israel and the Palestinian territories—ed)," he continued. "The international bodies are required to carry out internal inspections to ensure aid goes to the residents of Gaza and not to terror."

 


