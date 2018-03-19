Hamas calls on Abbas to visit Gaza, participate in probe into assassination attempt

Palestinian factions in Gaza have met with ruling terror group Hamas's leadership and called on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to visit the strip and on Palestinian security forces to participate in the investigation into the attempt on the life of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah.

They also called on the Ramallah leadership, which is to convene Monday evening, to refrain from adopting new punitive measurers against the strip, adding a call to overcome disagreements erupting in the reconciliation process.