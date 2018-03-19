NATO stands united with UK in spat with Russia

BRUSSELS – NATO's secretary-general says the alliance stands united with Britain amid diplomatic tensions with Russia over an ex-spy's poisoning in an English city.

Jens Stoltenberg said "all 29 NATO allies stand united. We stand in solidarity with the United Kingdom. The UK is not alone." He made the comments during a joint news conference with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson at NATO headquarters.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the March 4 attack in Salisbury with a Novichok nerve agent on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter that has left them in critical condition. Moscow vehemently denies any involvement.

Stoltenberg said that "Russia's response so far has demonstrated a clear disregard for international peace and security. We continue to call on Russia to provide the complete disclosure of the Novichok program."