Hamas blasts Abbas: 'Paving the way to approving Israel's plans'

Hamas responded to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's statement about the Gaza terror group and replied, "We forcefully denounce the irresponsible statements of Abbas, who for some time has been trying to subdue our people in Gaza in this difficult, historic moment."

Hamas further claimed Abbas's actions were "an attempt to destabilize an opportunity to promote the national project and to attain unity and strengthening of the separation between Gaza and the West Bank, which pave the way to chaos through which it will be possible to pass Israel and Trump's plans."