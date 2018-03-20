UK not satisfied with Israel's response to poisoning of Russian double agent

The United Kingdom has expressed its discontent with Israel’s phrasing of a statement last week which condemned the poisoning of Russian spy on British soil but failed to blame Russia.
“Israel views the event that took place in Great Britain with gravity and strongly condemns it,” an official statement put out by the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
“We hope that the international community will be able to join forces to prevent the recurrence of such events in the future.”
London says it is “not satisfied” with the wording.