Lieberman praises Israel's 2007 'courageous' decision to destroy Syria's nuclear reactor

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday that the revelations about Israel’s destruction of Syria’s nuclear reactor in 2007 demonstrate Israel's resolve in safeguarding the country’s security.
“Today we can reveal what we did in the cabinet in September 2007. There were those who pushed and there were those who hesitated,” he said.
"The historic and courageous decision that we took proved then that, just like today, when it comes to national security you can’t surrender. National interests must be adhered to, decisions must be taken and we must act as we need.”