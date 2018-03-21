IDF chief: Destruction of Syria's nuclear reactor 'a message to our enemies'

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said Wednesday that the revelations about Israel’s destruction of Syria’s nuclear reactor in 2007 should serve as a message to Israel’s enemies.
“The message of the attack on the reactor in 2007 is that the State of Israel will not put up with the build up of capabilities that constitute an existential threat to it,” said Eisenkot, who at the time of the bombing served as a commander of Northern Command.
“That is the message of 2007, and that is the message to our enemies both in the near and distant future.