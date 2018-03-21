Defendant in Be'er Sheva lynch case convicted in plea bargain

The Be’er Sheva District Court convicted Wednesday one of the defendants in the 2015 Be’er Sheva lynch case, in which an innocent Eritrean man who—mistaken for a terrorist who had just carried out a deadly shooting attack—was shot and then brutally beaten in the city’s Central Bus Station by an enraged mob.

As part of a plea bargain, David Moyal, one of four people indicted in the case, was convicted for abusing a helpless man. Moyal was filmed slamming a bench on the the victim, Haftom Zarhum, while he was helplessly lying on the floor.

The trial of the other three defendants, IDF soldier Jacob Shamba, Eviatar Damari, and Israel Prison Service Officer Ronen Cohen, is still ongoing.

As part of the plea bargain, the State Prosecutor's Office will petition for a few months in prison for service, on condition that Moyal is found fit to serve the punishment. They will also seek symbolic compensation for the deceased's family.