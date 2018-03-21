Former Mossad chief Pardo: We're very lucky that a handful of fighters obtained information about Syrian reactor

Former Mossad Director Tamir Pardo on Wednesday addressed Israel's confirmation of the 2007 attack on a Syrian nuclear reactor, saying that "a team of Mossad fighters managed to obtain this information, and it was only thanks to this information that the State of Israel had the knowledge that there actually was a reactor in Syria."
Pardo added that the information had been received more than five years after Syria had started building the reactor. "On the one hand, there was a spectacular failure here. We're lucky that a handful of fighters managed to bring this information which no one knew existed. We're very lucky."