North Korean, South Korean, US delegates had constructive meeting, host Finland says

Informal talks held in Finland between North Korean, South Korean and US delegates ended on Wednesday, the Finnish foreign ministry said, describing the talks as constructive.
Some 18 delegates from the three countries, including Choe Kang Il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's
foreign ministry, came to Finland earlier this week for a "track 2" conference amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible US-North Korean summit.
"This meeting was one of a series of academic sessions over many years that have explored approaches to building confidence and reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula," Director General Kimmo Lahdevirta from the Finnish foreign ministry told reporters in front of a government manor out of town in which the delegates had been secluded for two days.
"The participants had a constructive exchange of views in a positive atmosphere."