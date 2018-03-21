Kremlin condemns British ambassador's decision to skip spy briefing

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a decision by the British ambassador to skip a Russian briefing on the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain showed London was unwilling to listen to Moscow's side of the story.
The nerve agent attack in England has plunged ties between London and Moscow into their worst crisis since the Cold War. Britain has blamed Russia for the attack, something Moscow denies, and both have expelled diplomats in the standoff.
A British embassy spokesman said on Wednesday that the UK ambassador, Laurie Bristow, would not attend the briefing with arms controls experts at the Russian Foreign Ministry, but that London was considering sending someone else.
"It's another vivid example of the absurd situation when questions are asked and an unwillingness to hear even any answers is demonstrated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.