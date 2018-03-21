Rivlin visits families of terror victims

President Reuven Rivlin paid a condolence visit Wednesday to the family of Adiel Kolman, who was stabbed to death in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday.
He also visited the family of Sergeant Netanel Kahalani, 20, of Elyakim, who was run over and killed on Friday in a terror attack near the settlements of Mevo Dotan.
“Adiel was murdered in Jerusalem, the heart of our country which we built after years of exile. Your strength enables us to continue,” Rivlin told the Kolman family.
“This is a family that has placed its sons on all our borders throughout all the years of the state, and all of them are the glory of our warriors,” he said to the Kahlani family.