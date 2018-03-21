Lieberman on divulging reactor attack: 'Israel's security damaged'

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman denounced the battles being waged in the political and military sphere over who should be credited for successful bombing of the Syrian nuclear reactor in 2007. "This is not what we intended," Lieberman said in a conversation with Ynet.

The defense minister, on a visit to Africa, said he was not completely sure regarding the exposure of Israel's involvement in the bombing

"Instead of leaving the stage to the soldiers, pilots and intelligence people who are responsible for the operation's success, different people are using it for self aggrandizement, and in the process expose operational considerations and even work methods and status evaluations we may need to avail ourselves of in the future," Lieberman said.

"Iranian intelligence has earned valuable information and Israel's security was damaged," he concluded.