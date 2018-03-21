Koreas, US conclude 'constructive' talks in Finland

TALLINN, Estonia – Finland's government said Wednesday that delegates from North Korea, South Korea and the United States concluded "constructive" unofficial diplomatic talks in the Nordic country that were widely believed to be laying the groundwork for an upcoming meeting between the Koreas and a planned US-North Korea summit.

The Finnish foreign ministry said in a brief statement said that the tripartite talks were held in a positive atmosphere and were aimed at "building confidence and reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula."

Many observers believe the Finland meeting was geared toward preparing an upcoming summit between the leaders of the Koreas and a planned meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.