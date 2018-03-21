Channels
MFA: Body of Israeli backpacker missing in India since Saturday found
Itamar Eichner|Published:  03.21.18 , 20:26

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the body of Uri Zinder, a 44-year-old Ra'anana resident who has been missing since Saturday in the Tiruvannamalai region of India, was found.

 

"From the moment notice of his disappearance was received, the Israeli consul in Delhi, the department for Israelis abroad and the search and rescue company all joined hands to locate him," the ministry's statement said.

 

"His family was notified and now work is being done to return the deceased for burial in Israel," it concluded.

 


First published: 03.21.18, 20:26
