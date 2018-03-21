Russia: UK treatment in ex-spy case 'barbaric'

MOSCOW – The Russian Foreign Ministry is asking Britain to explain why it has blamed Moscow before the conclusion of an investigation into an ex-spy's poisoning.

The ministry described London's treatment of the March 4 poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the English

The ministry also inquired if Britain had a sample of the nerve agent to conclude that Russia was behind the poisoning. It asked how London could explain the slow action of a supposedly immediately lethal agent.

It also asked Wednesday whether the procedure of taking samples complied with the demands of the international chemical weapons watchdog that will analyze them.