Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Kremlin: Breakthrough in US-Russia ties long way off
Reuters|Published:  03.22.18 , 12:51

MOSCOW – The Kremlin on Thursday warned against talking about a breakthrough in Russia-US relations despite a possible meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

"Let's not talk about any breakthroughs; firstly we should talk about as a starting point getting a dialogue going. We have a long way to go before any breakthrough," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call.

 

Trump on Tuesday congratulated Putin on his re-election and said they would likely meet soon as relations between the two countries grow more strained over allegations of Russian meddling in the US electoral system.

 


First published: 03.22.18, 12:51
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.