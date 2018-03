Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen said his ministry will not allow senior citizens' benefits—insured through long-standing pension funds that have entered deficits—to be cut.

Speaking to Ynet, Cohen said, "There will not be a situation in which anyone cuts pensioners' rights in order to solve the problem of raising the retirement age for women."

Cohen also noted he had spoken with Histadrut Labor Federation Chairman Avi Nissenkoren and clarified there was no call for protests.