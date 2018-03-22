UK's May urges EU unity against Russia as Kremlin slams UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May urged European Union leaders on Thursday to unite and condemn Russia for not respecting international rules or borders, while Moscow slammed the UK as untrustworthy in its investigation of the poisoning of a former spy.
Amid heated words and frosty relations between London and Moscow, May accused Russia of staging "a brazen and reckless attack against
the United Kingdom" by attacking Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent March 4 in the English city of Salisbury.
She said "it is clear that the Russian threat doesn't respect borders, and indeed the incident in Salisbury was part of a pattern of Russian aggression against Europe and its near neighbors, from the western Balkans to the Middle East."
Britain blames Moscow for the attack with a military-grade nerve agent and has called Russia a growing threat to Western democracies. Russia has fiercely denied the accusations.