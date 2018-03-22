Judge refuses to demolish second floor of Halamish terrorist's home

The High Court of Justice rejected Thursday an appeal filed by the Salomon family—who lost three family members in a terror attack last year—who sought permission to have the second floor of the terrorist's home destroyed.
Omar al-Abed stabbed to death three members of the Salomon family in their home in Halamish last July and was given four life sentences in February.
“Demolishing a home is not meant to punish but to deter,” said one of the victim’s widow, Michal Salomon. “You don’t need to be a Supreme Court justice to understand that if families receive a second floor and money from the Palestinian Authority, there is no deterrence, but rather gain from the blood that they spill.”