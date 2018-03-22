House OKs compromise $1.3 trillion budget bill, Senate next

The House easily approved a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday that pours huge sums into Pentagon programs and domestic initiatives ranging from building roads to combatting the nation's opioid abuse crisis, but left Congress in stalemate over shielding young
Dreamer immigrants from deportation and curbing surging health insurance premiums.
The vote was 256-167, a one-sided tally that underscored the popularity of a budget deal among party leaders that provided enough money to address many of both sides' priorities. Further highlighting how eager lawmakers were to claim victories, the House approved the 2,232-page package—which stood around a foot tall on some legislators' desks—less than 17 hours after negotiators released it publicly.
The next step was Senate passage, which was assured.