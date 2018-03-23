Sarkozy denies wrongdoing, says Libya lies make his life 'hell'

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy went on prime time television on Thursday to reject accusations of illicit Libyan funding for his 2007 election campaign and said they were making his life "hell".
The 63-year-old, who held power from 2007 to 2012, was told by investigators on Wednesday after two days of questioning in police custody
that he was formally suspected of passive corruption, an offence that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in jail.
At issue is a murky affair of Libyan spies, arms dealers and allegations that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi provided Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign with millions of euros shipped to Paris in suitcases—allegations Sarkozy has always denied.
"There's not even the smallest inkling of proof," Sarkozy, visibly upset, said in a 25-minute evening news interview.