Organizers of Haredi protest: Police lynched protesters

The Committee to Save the Torah World, which organized the anti-IDF conscription Haredi protests in Bnei Brak, claimed that at least five protesters were hurt due to police brutality.

The committee's statement said, "This is not the first protest we hold and protesters have proven to be non-violent on countless other occasions, with violence coming from police."

"The protesters have been virtually lynched under the cover of false police statements regarding rock throwing and tear gas spraying," the statement concluded.