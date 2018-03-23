Channels
Fighting in Ghouta despite rebel ceasefire attempt
Reuters|Published:  03.23.18 , 11:28

BEIRUT – Air strikes hit a rebel-held enclave of Syria's eastern Ghouta region on Friday despite a ceasefire that the area's controlling rebel group had said was agreed to come into force at midnight, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

 

On Thursday a spokesman for rebel group Failaq al-Rahman said the ceasefire had been agreed in principle.

 

The Britain-based Observatory, a war monitor, said that air strikes hit Ain Terma and Zamalka on Friday morning and that pro-government forces had advanced into a large part of the town of Hezzeh after the midnight ceasefire deadline.

 


