Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Syrian rebels Failaq al-Rahman says will talk to Russians on Friday
Reuters|Published:  03.23.18 , 13:15

BEIRUT – Members of Syrian rebel group Failaq al-Rahman will meet Russian negotiators on Friday to negotiate an "end to human suffering" in the eastern Ghouta enclave they control, the group's spokesman told al-Hadath television channel in a phone call.

 

When asked by the interviewer if the negotiations would involve the rebels withdrawing from their enclave, Istanbul-based spokesman Wael Alwan said he could not comment on what would be discussed but "today is a session to find a solution to end this human suffering, whatever the cost."

 


First published: 03.23.18, 13:15
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.