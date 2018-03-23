Channels
Teen who bombed UK subway imprisoned for at least 34 years
AP|Published:  03.23.18 , 19:34
A teenage Iraqi asylum-seeker who told police he had been trained by the Islamic State group has been sentenced to at least 34 years in prison for bombing a London subway train and injuring 51 people.

 

A judge gave 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan Friday a life sentence with a requirement that he serve a minimum term of 34 years. A jury last week convicted Hassan of attempted murder in the September 2017 attack.

 

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave called Hassan "a dangerous and devious individual" and said he plotted the subway bombing with "ruthless determination" while pretending to be a model asylum-seeker.

 

The homemade bomb he placed on a packed London Underground train only partially detonated at Parsons Green station. Prosecutors said there probably would have been fatalities if the device had functioned properly.

 


First published: 03.23.18, 19:34
