Kahlon: 'They tried to kill off every investigative body and I prevented it'

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon spoke at Ynet's Jerusalem conference on the investigations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the latter's attacks on law enforcement, and said, "I prevented legislation against the Supreme Court, police and State Attorney's Office."

"They tried to eliminate every investigative or critical body—and I used my veto power to prevent that from happening," he added.

Responding to Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman's claims that war preparedness in Israel's northern region was not good, Kahlon claimed the funds for its had been transferred already, saying, "Surely he doesn't expect me to come along with a cement mixer and build security for him."