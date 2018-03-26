Germany expels four Russian diplomats over Skripal case

BERLIN - Germany will expel four Russian diplomats over Moscow's suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England, the German Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"It is clear that there must be consequences.
We in the European Union have therefore adopted an unequivocal position and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the United Kingdom," Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.
Giving the diplomats seven days to leave, Maas said the Russian government had not answered any of the unresolved questions around the attack and had shown no willingness to play a constructive role in clarifying the circumstances around it.