Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Associated Press|Published:  03.26.18 , 21:38

QUEBEC CITY - The man accused in the slayings of six men at a Quebec City mosque has pleaded not guilty.

 

Alexandre Bissonnette entered the pleas in a courtroom Monday ahead of pretrial motions to be debated this week.

 

Bissonnette faces six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder. More than 50 people were at the Islamic Cultural Centre
in January 2017 when the shooting began during evening prayers on a Sunday.

 

Those who monitor extremist groups in Quebec described the French-Canadian university student as someone who took extreme nationalist positions at Laval University and on social media. He was a supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and U.S. President Donald Trump.

 

Quebec's premier previously acknowledged the French-speaking province has its "demons" in terms of attitudes toward Muslims.

 


First published: 03.26.18, 21:38
