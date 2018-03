Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized in Hadassah Medical Center in the capital due to a high fever and a severe cough.

His personal physician, Dr. Berkowitz, said that the prime minister did not complete the period of rest required for recovery from an illness he suffered from two weeks ago, and therefore his symptoms worsened.

Dr. Berkowitz decided that the PM should undergo a number of medical examinations at the Hospital, and he was therefore admitted.