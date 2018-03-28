Channels
Israel disturbed by Polish treatment of anti-racism activist
AP|Published:  03.28.18 , 18:28
Israel's Foreign Ministry says it is "very disturbed" that a Polish official has verbally attacked a leading anti-racism activist who spoke about Polish anti-Semitism at a recent conference in Jerusalem.

 

Spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted Wednesday that "this is not the way to deal with anti-Semitism—in Poland or anywhere!"

 

Rafal Pankowski, head of the Never Again association, gave a presentation last week at the Global Forum for Combating Anti-Semitism in Jerusalem in which he described examples of anti-Semitic rhetoric in Poland that have accompanied a controversial new Holocaust speech law.

 

Andrzej Pawluszek, an adviser to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, later said that Pankowski had "attacked his own country." Pankowski has since been denounced as a traitor and threatened in online comments.

 


