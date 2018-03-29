US: Russia has 'no justification' for expulsions

The United States says there's "no justification" for Russia's retaliatory moves to expel 60 US diplomats and shutter the American Consulate in St. Petersburg.
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman says in a statement that it shows Moscow isn't interested in dialogue with the United States about important matters. The comments come after Huntsman was summoned late Thursday by Russia's government and given a list of diplomats who must leave within 48 hours.
US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says that "Russia should not be acting like a victim." She calls Russia's actions "regrettable" and "unwarranted."
She says the US reserves the right to respond to Russia's response.
Russia kicked out the diplomats after the US and other nations kicked out Russian diplomats to punish Moscow for alleged involvement in an ex-spy's poisoning in the UK.