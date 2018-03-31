Channels
Iran slams 'savage massacre' of Palestinians in Gaza
AFP|Published:  03.31.18 , 11:07
Iran condemned on Saturday what it described as a "savage massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza after 16 Palestinians were killed by IDF fire during clashes on the border.

 

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi condemned "the savage massacre of a large number of Palestinians by the racist military forces of the Zionist regime," according to the ministry's website.

 

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, denounced in a tweet the "Zionist tyrants who kill the Palestinian pacifist demonstrators whose land was stolen." 

 


First published: 03.31.18, 11:07
