Ambassador Danon files complaint against convening meeting on Friday's clashes on Passover eve

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, submitted a complaint to the UN Security Council regarding the convening of a hearing into Friday's March of Return clashes on the eve of the Passover holiday.

Danon accused Kuwait, the initiator of the discussion, of carrying out a "hijack in full recognition that the Israeli delegation was marking the holiday at the time."

He added that "exploiting laws to allow only one side to present its statements, while the other side is prevented from doing so, violates the basic principles of fair discussion and is contrary to the values of the UN."