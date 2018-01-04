Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar says 'no peace plan will compel us to make peace'

Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar visited tents on the Israel-Gaza border Sunday to tell the protesters, who took part Friday in the “March of Return”, that his terror movement is with them.
“We have come here to say that Hamas is not sitting in palaces or in tunnels, we have come to say that we are with you. We are here to
remind that there is no peace with the enemy and any attempt or plan will not compel us to make peace with them,” he said.
Turning to Israel, Sinwar said: “The unemployed have found work on your borders, to burn your equipment and snipe at you at point blank range,” he said in reference to the IDF thwarting an attempt by a terror cell to carry out a shooting attack at the northern Gaza Strip on Friday evening.